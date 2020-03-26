Turkey hosts stranded foreigners amid coronavirus

By Izzet Taskiran

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey on Thursday referred to dormitories 1,500 foreign nationals, who were unable to fly abroad, due to border closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The passengers from a number of countries, including Algeria, Jordan and Tunisia, who were stuck at the Istanbul Airport since the airspace in their countries was closed, have been referred to dormitories in Turkey's Black Sea province of Karabuk, where they will stay for a while.

The foreigners accompanied by security personnel were taken to Karabuk by bus from the airport terminal.

In Turkey, COVID-19 has so far claimed 59 lives, while 2,433 have tested positive.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 175 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 491,600 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 22,100 and nearly 118,200 successful recoveries.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the countries hardest hit.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

*Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara