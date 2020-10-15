Turkey-Iraq flights resume after 2-week hiatus

By Ali Jawad

BAGHDAD (AA) – Flights between Turkey and Iraq resumed after a suspension of two weeks due to the novel coronavirus, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday.

"The scheduled flights between Iraq and Turkey have been resumed, starting this Thursday," the authority said in a statement.

Flights between the two countries were suspended earlier this month at the request of Turkey.

As of Wednesday evening, the total number of coronavirus infections in Iraq reached 413,215, including 10,021 deaths.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat