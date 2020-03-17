Turkey, Italy discuss possible joint measures against COVID-19

By Sefa Mutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish president and Italian prime minister discussed over the phone possible joint measures and cooperation against the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences to Italy's Giuseppe Conte over the loss of lives due to the COVID-19, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

On Tuesday, Italy reported 345 more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of victims in the country to 2,503, the highest death toll in Europe.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 197,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while over 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 107,000 — 93% mild and 7% in critical condition, according to the website.

The WHO has declared Europe as the new epicenter of the coronavirus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar and Erdogan Cagatay Zontur