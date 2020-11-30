Turkey: Large quantity of heroin, opium seized

By Anadolu Agency Staff

HAKKARI, KOCAELI, ISTANBUL, MERSIN, Turkey (AA) – A large quantity of illegal drugs were seized in anti-narcotic operations in Turkey on Monday, officials said.

Over 50 kg (over 110 lbs.) heroin and 150 liters of acetic anhydride, a chemical compound used in heroin production, were seized in southeast Hakkari province.

According to a statement by the governor’s office, gendarmerie forces took possession of the illegal drugs in the Dikilitas and Yemisli rural areas.

Separately, police forces in northwest Kocaeli province confiscated over 87 kg (over 191 lbs.) of heroin in a bus they stopped on the Anadolu highway, which connects Istanbul to the capital Ankara.

At least eight suspects were also detained.

In Istanbul, more than 64 kg (141 lbs.) of opium was seized in two different operations in Esenyurt and Kucukcekmece districts, police said, adding that the opium was to be shipped to The Netherlands.

Meanwhile, in another drug bust in the southern port city of Mersin, police seized over 393,000 drug pills from inside a car in Mezitli district. Two suspects were held.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk