Turkey launches 24-hour coronavirus support center

By Meltem Bulur and Nazli Yuzbasioglu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has established a 24-hour coordination and support center under the Foreign Ministry to tackle concerns about coronavirus, the country's top diplomat said Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mevlut Cavusoglu said some 8,300 Turkish expats have called on the existing helpline with concerns about the pandemic that has sounded a global alarm.

Cavusoglu said the need was felt to launch a separate support center to cater to growing demands.

Turkey has so far confirmed six coronavirus cases.

The country has taken several measures to stem the viral outbreak such as temporarily closing schools and universities, halting events and public activities, postponing foreign visits, and barring spectators at sports events.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700 with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe its epicenter.