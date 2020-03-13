Turkey launches new anti-terrorist operation in east

By Sertac Bulur

ANKARA (AA) – With over 1,000 personnel, Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in three eastern provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Trap-8 Mt. Ararat-Cemce-Madur aims to neutralize all terrorists hiding out in the regions of Mt. Agri (Ararat), Cemce, and Madur located in the eastern provinces of Agri, Kars and Igdir.

Some 62 operational teams from Gendarmerie Special Operation, Police Special Forces, and security units were established for the operation.

The statement did not mention specific groups, but the terrorist PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.

Turkey’s operations against terrorists within the country continue determinedly and successfully with the support of the public, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan in Ankara.