Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost trade and economic ties, the Turkish trade minister said Thursday.

The deal will lay the groundwork for resolving ongoing issues between Turkish firms and Libyan employers, setting new investments and undertaking new projects, Ruhsar Pekcan said at a meeting held in Turkey's capital Ankara.

Pekcan recalled that some contracting projects undertaken by Turkish companies in Libya have been interrupted recently.

"There were uncertainties regarding the completion of these projects and Turkish companies had remaining receivables in these projects," she said.