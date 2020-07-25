Turkey: Main opposition party holds regular congress

By Baris Gundogan, Burcu Calik Gocumlu, and Merve Yildizalp Ozmen

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) 37th regular congress started on Saturday in the capital Ankara.

The two-day congress is being held at Bilkent University's Odeon exhibition center.

On the first day of the congress, the delegates will elect the party chairman, while on the second, they will vote to elect 60 members of the party's assembly.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of CHP, said important decisions will be made during the congress which will have reflections around the world.

During the congress, Ozlem Cercioglu, the mayor of the metropolitan municipality in the western Aydin province, was elected a council chairperson of the party.

Kilicdaroglu has been serving as the chairman of CHP since 2010. He took office at the 33rd regular congress, held after the resignation of Deniz Baykal, the former chairman.

* Writing by Gozde Bayar