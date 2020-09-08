Turkey makes new power generation record on Sept. 3

By Murat Temizer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey reached new all-time high records on Sept. 3 for for daily electricity production and hourly electricity consumption, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez reported from his Twitter account.

"Turkey's energy production continues to rise, breaking records. Despite the [Covid-19] outbreak we have new record on daily energy production," Donmez said.

According to the data shared by Donmez, an all-time high daily generation was recorded on Sept. 3 with 1.07 billion kilowatt-hours, breaking the previous record of 1.06 billion kilowatt-hours set on Aug. 2, 2018.

The highest hourly electricity consumption of all time was also recorded on Sept. 3 with 49.6 million kilowatt-hours.