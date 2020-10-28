Turkey, Mauritania discuss strengthening bilateral ties

By Mohamed El-Bekay

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AA) – Mauritanian Foreign Minister Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed received Turkey’s Ambassador to Mauritania Cem Kahyaoglu on Wednesday at his office in the capital, Nouakchott.

They discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in a way that serves “the common interests of the two brotherly nations" and other "issues of common concern," the Mauritanian News Agency reported.

In June, Turkey's state-run aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), delivered food packages and cleaning supplies to 400 families in Mauritania to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Kahyaoglu, who was in attendance, remarked then that the aid demonstrates “the brotherhood between the people of Turkey and Mauritania as well as the strength of intimate relations both between states and communities.”

Relations between Ankara and Nouakchott were reinforced by the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with a delegation of businessmen and investors to Mauritania on Feb. 28, 2018.

The visit saw the signing of agreements involving cooperation in the fishery and marine economy, agriculture, protection of investments, tourism, hydrocarbons, mines and minerals, diaspora issues, the Turkish Maarif Foundation and higher education scholarships.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this report from Ankara