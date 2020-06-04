Turkey: Mothers’ sit-in against YPG/PKK continues

By Mehmet Siddik Kaya

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – A sit-in against the YPG/PKK terror group continued Thursday in the southeastern Diyarbakir province of Turkey, with parents demanding the return of their kidnapped children.

Protesters camped outside the offices of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) vowed to stay until every child is brought back.

Dozens of mothers began protesting on Sept. 3, 2019, outside the offices of the HDP, a party accused by Ankara of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

Solmaz Ovunc’s son was abducted in 2015 by the terror group at age 15 and she appealed to her son to surrender to security forces.

“I am inviting all the mothers here,” Ovunc said, accusing the HDP of tricking her child into joining the terror group and going to the mountains.

Fatih Demir, whose son was also abducted in 2015, said the families were determined to continue the demonstrations.

“We have been continuing our protest for 276 days. I have been suffering for five years,” Demir said, asking how a 10-year-old child could go to the mountains with a gun.

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

