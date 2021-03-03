Turkey nabs 10 foreign nationals over Daesh/ISIS links

By Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish security forces arrested 10 foreign nationals over their suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Istanbul, a security source said on Wednesday.

Anti-terror police carried out simultaneous operations in 12 districts of Istanbul to nab 16 foreign nationals, who were active in conflict zones in Iraq and Syria, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Earlier, arrest warrants were issued for 18 suspects, it said.

Police also seized digital materials and organizational documents, the source added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar