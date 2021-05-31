Turkey nabs 2 PKK terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Security forces nabbed two suspected PKK terrorists in northwestern Turkey while they were trying to escape to Greece, authorities said on Monday.

"Five people trying to cross from our country to Greece illegally were caught on the border in Edirne," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Two of them were "found to be members" of the PKK terror group, the statement said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.