Turkey nabs 2 suspects for smuggling historical artifact

By Mustafa Yilmaz and Ugur Ulu

BURSA, Turkey (AA) – Turkish gendarmerie teams arrested two suspects in northwestern Turkey who were caught trying to sell a Roman-era bronze statue, a security source said early Wednesday.

Acting on a tip, gendarmerie teams in Bursa province nabbed the suspects in Mudanya district, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The arrests came after surveillance of the suspects, who wanted to sell the statue and other objects of historical value.

The statue, estimated to be worth around $100,000, was delivered to the Museum Directorate in Bursa, the source added.

*Writing by Sena Guler