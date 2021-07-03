Turkey nabs 2 suspects for smuggling historical artifacts

By Omer Olcay and Cankut Tasdan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces said Saturday they arrested at least two suspects for smuggling historical artifacts.

Gendarmerie teams conducted a raid at an address in the Altindag district of Ankara province, according to a statement.

A total of 1,016 coins, a metal horse statue, a ring and two artifacts belonging to the Roman and Byzantine periods were seized.

The historical artifacts were confiscated and will be handed over to the Anatolian Civilizations Museum.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Istanbul