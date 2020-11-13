Turkey nabs 4 over smuggling historical artifacts

By Ahmet Kaplan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – Four suspects were nabbed in southeastern Turkey for smuggling a historical artifact worth $130,000, an official statement said on Friday.

The suspects were busted red-handed in Diyarbakir province while trying to sell a clay tablet, dating back to ancient Egypt period, worth 1 million Turkish liras (nearly $130,000), the provincial governorship said in a statement.

The historical artifact was taken under protection and later delivered to local museum authorities, with an investigation launched against the four suspect.