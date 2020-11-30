Turkey nabs 5 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

By Emre Ayvaz

SAKARYA, Turkey (AA) – Police in Turkey arrested five Iraqi nationals over their suspected links to Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization, a security source said on Monday.

This came after prosecutors in the northwestern Sakarya province issued arrest warrants for the suspects. They were suspected of operating in conflict zones, according to an investigation into Daesh/ISIS’s actions and activities.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the extremist organization multiple times. At least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks have killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to head off further attacks.

​​​​​​​* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara