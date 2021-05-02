Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces on Saturday “neutralized” at least two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

“Two PKK terrorists detected in the region were neutralized with our ATAK helicopters. The number of neutralized terrorists rose to 46,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.​​​​​​​

Turkey launched Operations Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt on April 23 in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions near its borders.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.