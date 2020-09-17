Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces have neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted in an air-backed operation in the Avasin region, the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The press release added that the terrorists, located through reconnaissance and surveillance, were preparing for an attack.

"Our operations against the PKK terrorist organization continue with determination," it said.

The ministry also shared video footage of the operation.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.