Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish jets neutralized two PKK terrorists as part of a Turkish counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air operation in northern Iraq's Haftanin region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The statement added that counter-terrorism operations in the region would continue without any pause.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.