Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Friday “neutralized” two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in an air-backed operation, according to the country's National Defense Ministry.

The terrorists were “neutralized” in an air-backed operation in the Gara region after they were detected reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Our operations against PKK terrorist organization continue resolutely," the ministry added.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.