Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish jets "neutralized" at least two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The terrorists, detected in northern Iraq's Zap region, were neutralized via airstrike, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The country's anti-terror operations continue without pause, the ministry added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.