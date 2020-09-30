Turkey neutralizes 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

By Fahri Aksut

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into its anti-terror operation area in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The infiltration attempts and attacks of the YPG/PKK terror group to disturb the peace and security in the region were prevented, the ministry said in a statement.

"Our heroic commandos neutralized 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Peace Spring zone," said the ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.