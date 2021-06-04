Turkey neutralizes 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish forces neutralized three more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized in successful air operations in the Zap and Avasin regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

The Turkish Air Force “continues to strike terrorist targets detected in northern Iraq,” it added.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched Operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim on April 23 in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.