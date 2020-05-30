Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish jets "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry announced late on Saturday.

The terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes in the Haftanin and Zap regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.