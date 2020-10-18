Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey neutralized Sunday at least three YPG/PKK terrorists who opened harassing fire on the area of its cross-border anti-terrorism offensive in northern Syria, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

“Three PKK/YPG terrorists, who opened harassing fire on the [Operation] Peace Spring area to disrupt the peace and security environment, were neutralized in an intervention by our heroic commandos,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.