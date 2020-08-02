Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish jets "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Airstrikes neutralized the terrorists in northern Iraq's Zap region, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.