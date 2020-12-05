Turkey neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish army neutralized four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to Turkish Defense Ministry on Saturday.

“Four PKK terrorists detected by reconnaissance and surveillance vehicles in the Gara region in the north of Iraq were neutralized in an air operation,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry added that operations against the terror group PKK are ongoing “efficiently and decisively”.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.