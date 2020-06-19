Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Baris Gundogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish jets have "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation in the Zap region, the ministry said on Twitter.

“Our operations against the terrorist organization PKK continue resolutely,” the ministry added.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq – across the Turkish border – to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The airstrikes come amid Turkey’s Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq, launched this week to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.