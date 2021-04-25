Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security units "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a written statement, the ministry said terrorists targeted the Operation Peace Spring zone, opening harassing fire and trying to infiltrate into the area.

Turkish soldiers responded with fire and thwarted their attempt to harm peace and stability in the region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.