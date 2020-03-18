Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria

By Davut Demircan

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish army "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria after they came under the harassing fire of terrorists in areas of the country's cross-border anti-terror operations, said the National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The harassing fires came in the areas where Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring, the ministry said on Twitter.

It further affirmed that anti-terror operations will continue resolutely.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, enable peaceful settlement by locals, and protect civilians from attacks: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.