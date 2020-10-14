Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK terrorists in an air operation in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorists, who were plotting an attack, were “neutralized” in Hakurk region after they were located through reconnaissance and surveillance, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey’s anti-terror operations continue without any letup, the statement added.

The ministry also shared footage of the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.