Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 6 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

By Aylin Dal

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

“With the coordinated work of the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization, six PKK terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation in the Gara region of northern Iraq,” the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists holed up in northern Iraq are known for planning cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.