Turkey neutralizes 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in Iraq

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish forces neutralized six YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance in the Gara and Harkuk regions and neutralized in air operations, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.