Turkey neutralizes 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

By Muhammed Ali Toruntay

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces neutralized six YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists “attempted to disrupt the environment of peace and security” in Operation Peace Spring Zone, a ministry statement said.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz