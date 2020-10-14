Turkey neutralizes senior PKK terrorist in N.Iraq

By Baris Gundogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey neutralized a senior member of the PKK terror organization in northern Iraq, security sources said Wednesday.

Fuat Zengin was neutralized in a joint operation by Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization in the Sinjar region, according to sources who requested anonymity because of restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or were captured.

Sources said that Zengin, codenamed Serhat Patnos, was a so-called senior member of the armed structure of the terror group in Sinjar and planned cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

He joined the PKK in 1993, sources added.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.