Turkey neutralizes three terrorists in country's east

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces have “neutralized” three terrorists in the eastern province of Tunceli, the country’s interior minister said Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted by Turkish "hero" gendarmerie forces in an air-backed operation in the Ovacik countryside, Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

"This weekend was a nightmare for the terrorist organization," Soylu said.

During this weekend alone, 14 terrorists have been neutralized in the country, he added.

Soylu did not specify the terrorist organization in his statement.