Turkey: New steps announced to fight coronavirus

By Duygu Yener

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Saturday beefed up measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country, including new steps for hotels, restaurants, dormitories, and nursing homes

Hotels and other accommodation facilities must now get detailed information on where their guests recently traveled to and their future travel plans, said the Health Ministry.

This information could be critical in handling possible future cases, the ministry said.

In restaurants, to reduce the risk of infection, tables must be set at least one meter apart, it added.

If nursing home and elderly care center residents show symptoms consistent with coronavirus, all the residents will be closely monitored, it said.

The virus officially known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 166 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 275,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and more than 88,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey currently has 670 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at nine.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms and recover.