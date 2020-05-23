Turkey: No citizens left in virus quarantine dorms

By Hilmi Sever

ISTANBUL (AA) – As Turkey moves towards normalization from the coronavirus outbreak, quarantines for recently returned expatriates are coming to a close.

There are no long any citizens left in quarantine in dormitories in Turkey, said Mehmet, the youth and sports minister, on Saturday.

At the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish expatriates brought back from all corners of the world were hosted in quarantine dormitories for two weeks due to the outbreak.

Since the start of the outbreak, some 77,441 citizens were hosted in dorms.

"We have hosted our citizens with utmost care. And now we have seen them off all. Psychologists, dieticians, and doctors worked in dorms hand in hand," said Kasapoglu.

Dormitory personnel worked very hard to make everything go smoothly, he added.

"I thank all of our personnel, and wish them a happy Eid al Fitr,” he said, referring to a Muslim holiday beginning this weekend.