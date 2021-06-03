Turkey, Northern Cyprus sign protocol for trade, economic cooperation

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) signed Thursday in the capital Lefkosa a protocol to improve bilateral ties in trade and economic cooperation.

Turkey's Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said: "We are aware of the importance of our trade and investment partnership that will increase the welfare of our brothers in the TRNC."

"We are working to reflect the brotherhood and cultural ties between the two countries towards our trade and economic relations, and we will continue to work for that," he added.

Turkish Cypriot Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Erhan Arikli emphasized that the action plan that was signed has the potential to change the TRNC's fate.

"The TRNC needs to gain international competitive power to have perpetual and stable growth. With this deal and action plan, we want to pave the way for the TRNC to sell and market products to Turkey and third-party countries," he added.