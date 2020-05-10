Turkey: Number of active COVID-19 cases drops to 42,180

By Gozde Bayar and Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – The total number of active coronavirus cases in Turkey has dropped to 42,180, the country’s health minister said on Sunday.

At least 3,211 coronavirus patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 92,691, Fahrettin Koca said.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,786 as the country saw 47 more deaths, Koca said on Twitter.

The country registered 1,542 new cases, bringing the tally to 138,657, he noted, citing Health Ministry data.

As many as 36,187 tests were conducted in the country over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to more than 1.37 million, the minister said.

Over 4.05 million cases have been reported in 187 countries since the virus emerged in China last December, with the hardest-hit areas being the US and Europe.

A significant proportion of COVID-19 patients — over 1.38 million — have recovered, but the disease has claimed nearly 280,000 lives, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.