Turkey offers aid to virus-hit India

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey on Monday offered aid to India as the country suffers from a surge in coronavirus cases, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke over the phone with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and conveyed his good wishes to India, where the COVID-19 outbreak has reached peak levels.

India recorded another global record in daily coronavirus infections of over 350,000. The country's overall tally is now over 17.3 million, including 195,123 fatalities.

On Saturday, Pakistan offered to help longtime rival India in its efforts to stem a catastrophic COVID-19 wave that has ravaged the world's second-most populous country.

The EU and UK also offered medical support to the country.​​​​​​​