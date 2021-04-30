Turkey offers condolences on deadly stampede in Israel

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Friday extended its condolences to Israel over a deadly stampede during a Jewish religious festival.

"We have learned with sadness that many people lost their lives as a result of a stampede during a religious holiday celebration on Mt. Meron in northern Israel," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Turkey expressed its condolences to the people and government of Israel and wished a quick and full recovery to those injured in the incident.

At least 44 people were killed and 103 injured early Friday in the stampede during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag B'Omer, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli police have launched an investigation into the incident.