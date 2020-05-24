Turkey: Opposition DBP members remanded in terror probe

By Aziz Aslan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – Turkish police remanded in custody Mehmet Arslan and Gulcihan Simsek, the former co-chairs of Democratic Regions Party (DBP), and 10 others in southeastern province of Diyarbakir on Sunday as part of an ongoing terror investigation.

They are accused of being members of an armed terrorist organization.

As part of continuing operations against the PKK terror group, security forces seized organizational postcards, documents and video tapes from the possession of the suspects.

The DBP is the regional-level sister party of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Ankara accuses the HDP of being linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.