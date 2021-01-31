Turkey: Opposition member remanded over links to PKK

By Muhammed Enes Can and Huseyin Bagis

ISTANBUL (AA) – A district head of Turkey's opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) — which the government accuses of having links to the terror organization, PKK — was remanded in custody on Sunday.

Ercan S., HDP's district head of Esenyurt, Istanbul, along with another suspect Dilan K. were arrested in Istanbul on Jan. 26 and transferred to the court early Sunday.

This came after prosecutors in Istanbul launched an operation to arrest those who hanged posters of PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan on the walls of the party’s district building.

Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace ruled on Sunday to remand Ercan S. for the alleged crime and released Dilan K. on bail.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara