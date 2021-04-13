Turkey: Opposition party eyes broad 'democracy' bloc

By Emin Avundukluoglu

ANKARA (AA) – An opposition party in Turkey said on Tuesday that it sought to take part in a broad "democracy alliance," rather than ally with any other particular party.

"The broadest democracy alliance is on our agenda right now, not an electoral alliance," Pervin Buldan, co-chairwoman of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), said in an address to her party's parliamentary group.

Buldan granted, however, that ahead of the next elections, the party's relevant organs would "make the necessary evaluations" on whether to take part in an alliance with other parties.

The HDP is currently in neither of the two major alliances in Turkish politics formed in the runup to the June 2018 general elections in the country.

According to the Turkish Constitution, the next elections in the country will be held in June 2023.