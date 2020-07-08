Turkey: Opposition party head backs social media rules

By Emin Avundukluoglu

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish opposition leader on Wednesday voiced support for new regulations on social media in the country.

Speaking to her party's parliamentary group, Good (IYI) Party leader Meral Aksener cited how European Union member states as well as many other countries have passed social media regulations to protect their public.

"We should also take these steps, but we should do it not by restricting freedoms or by putting a burden on the people, but with good sense," she said.

Aksener added: "Let's enact the necessary laws and take measures to deter immoralists, let's guarantee right and justice for our nation."

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on parliament to enact new regulations on social media following insults directed at his daughter and other relatives.

Under the changes, social media companies would need to establish a legal presence in Turkey, along with other measures.

Aksener also urged that under new regulations, the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party would not be able to use special social media followers alleged to be paid to influence public debate.

"The government moves with malicious intent instead of good intent," she claimed.