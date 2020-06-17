Turkey: Opposition party warns of ongoing virus danger

By Emin Avundukluoglu

ANKARA (AA) – An opposition party in Turkey called on Wednesday for people to abide by measures put in place to curb the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to the Good (IYI) Party's parliamentary group, chairwoman Meral Aksener underlined that recoveries in Turkey had doubled the number of new cases in the country for a week.

"I call on all our citizens. The danger has not yet passed […] the risk is increasing," Aksener said.

"For this reason, let us be determined and let us be on the safe side," she added.

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 1,467 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total tally to 181,298, according to the country's health minister.

The total number of recoveries from the disease reached 153,379, while 732 patients remain in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

Aksener also accused the government of making overly relieving remarks on the virus outbreak.

"The health minister and the Science Council are clearly warning us. We should abide by the warnings so that the efforts of our healthcare workers do not go in vain," Aksener noted.

She added: "Let's continue protecting ourselves and our beloved ones."

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 444,000 people worldwide, with more than 8.19 million confirmed cases and nearly 4 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.