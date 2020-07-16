Turkey: Over 1,080 more COVID-19 patients recover

By Gozde Bayar and Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – As many as 1,087 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, bringing the total number to 198,820, said the country's health minister on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry data, the total number of nationwide infections rose to 216,873, as 933 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,440, with 21 new fatalities reported on Thursday.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 42,411 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 4.14 million.

In a Twitter post, Fahrettin Koca said Turkey had conducted over 42,000 tests and reported 933 new cases on June 15, underlining there is no direct correlation between case numbers and test numbers in a day.

Since originating in China last December, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed nearly 585,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

Nearly 13.59 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 7.6 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.