Turkey: Over 17,000 terrorists neutralized since July 2015

By Sarp Ozer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces have neutralized more than 17,000 terrorists since July 2015, the country’s defense minister said on Wednesday.

"Turkey is determined to end the terrorism and our campaigns against terrorists will continue with the same precision," Hulusi Akar reiterated during a memorial ceremony to honor martyrs of defeated 2016 coup.

Since the beginning of 2020, 1,900 terrorists have been neutralized, Akar added.

The ceremony was also attended by the chiefs of land, air and naval forces as well as chief of general staff.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Also touching upon the fight against FETO, Akar said some 20,000 people employed in the military have been dismissed over their links to FETO since the coup bid.